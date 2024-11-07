Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the software company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 50,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

ADSK opened at $302.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.06 and a 200 day moving average of $247.03. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $305.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

