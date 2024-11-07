Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 90,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Get Redwire alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 496.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Redwire by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Redwire by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Redwire Trading Up 7.1 %

RDW opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.