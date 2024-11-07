Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,281 shares of company stock worth $6,657,121. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $280.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.77 and its 200 day moving average is $277.95. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.04 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.96.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

