HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.97 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 121.60 ($1.58). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 121.60 ($1.58), with a volume of 3,148,359 shares traded.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,080.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rita Akushie purchased 1,195 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,517.65 ($1,975.59). 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

