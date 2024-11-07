Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.56.

Hubbell Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $472.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $274.42 and a 12-month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

