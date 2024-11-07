Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $584,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 41.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

ILMN opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

