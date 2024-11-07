Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $924,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 78,221 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 472,885 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,127.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

