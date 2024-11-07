Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,684,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,435 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 387.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,288 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 289.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,351 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.