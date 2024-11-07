Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $667,000 Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business's revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 135.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

