Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $871,000 Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 242,640 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 135,967 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,350,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $44.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

