Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $871,000 Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 242,640 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 135,967 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,350,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
Shares of MBLY stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $44.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on MBLY
Mobileye Global Profile
Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mobileye Global
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.