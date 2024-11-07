Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,770,178.56 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $1,770,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,807,142.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,527,287.68.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $1,539,527.60.

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $1,490,567.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total transaction of $1,400,993.96.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total value of $1,270,169.88.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $225.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of -148.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day moving average is $171.90. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

