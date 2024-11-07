Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $1,007,040.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Tesla alerts:

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00.

Tesla Trading Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $288.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.23 and its 200 day moving average is $213.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $289.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.