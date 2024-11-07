Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.69. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $151.56 and a 1 year high of $248.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.