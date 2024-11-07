Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.33% from the company’s previous close.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

NYSE IPI opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.25). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 517.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 481,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 62,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

