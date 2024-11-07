Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.33% from the company’s previous close.
Intrepid Potash Price Performance
NYSE IPI opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $29.75.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.25). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
