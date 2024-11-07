Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stake Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,097 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 552,227 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 150,663 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,581,000.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.2 %

IRWD opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $805.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

