iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10,940.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 208,850 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 39,529 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $108.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.69. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

