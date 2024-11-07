iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 43,386 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 186,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,072,000.

Shares of DMXF opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $736.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $73.20.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

