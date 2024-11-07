ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 5.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in ITT by 53.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ITT opened at $152.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.52 and a 1 year high of $154.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ITT’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

