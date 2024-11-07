Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $171.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day moving average is $127.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $173.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

