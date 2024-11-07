Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 25.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in ANSYS by 33.3% during the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

ANSS stock opened at $333.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.58. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.81 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

