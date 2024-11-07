Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,631 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

