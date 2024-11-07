Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

