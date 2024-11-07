Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 955.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 48,892 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NJAN opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $263.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

