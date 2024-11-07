JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average is $207.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.82 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

