JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $142.82 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

