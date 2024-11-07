Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.29. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 182,833 shares.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Report on KNDI

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $112.69 million, a P/E ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.