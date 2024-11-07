Kate Gebo Sells 17,500 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UAL stock opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $87.84.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in United Airlines by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 31.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

