Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Loop Capital from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE:KNF opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.72. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNF. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter worth about $22,934,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 224,373 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,730,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Knife River in the first quarter worth $9,289,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth $7,614,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

