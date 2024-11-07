Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNTH

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,402.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after buying an additional 1,269,900 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $26,346,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 394,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $26,794,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.