Larry L. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $39,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Daiwa America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

