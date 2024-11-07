Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Titan International were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

TWI opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $461.23 million, a PE ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.82. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

