Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Embecta were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 205.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,480 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,551 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,730,000 after purchasing an additional 187,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 281.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $942.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.97. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. Embecta had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

