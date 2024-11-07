Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 316,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 5.5 %

MANH opened at $281.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.90. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.23 and a 12-month high of $307.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

