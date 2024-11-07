MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple Sells 19,023 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Apple sold 19,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $2,580,089.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,746,507.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MasTec Stock Up 3.0 %
MTZ stock opened at $140.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $140.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
