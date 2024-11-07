Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.45 and traded as high as $25.70. Matthews International shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 286,359 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Matthews International from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $765 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 18.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 67.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

