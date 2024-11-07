Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

Marqeta Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 1.73. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Stories

