Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Price

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

