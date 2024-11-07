Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth $3,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Dayforce Trading Up 4.9 %

Dayforce stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 245.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,762.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,528,405. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $307,617 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

