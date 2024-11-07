Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth $3,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.
Dayforce Trading Up 4.9 %
Dayforce stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 245.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAY
Dayforce Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.