Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 38,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 63,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,635,021. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,021. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

