Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after buying an additional 106,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE GIL opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

