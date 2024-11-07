Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after purchasing an additional 443,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,339,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,364,000 after buying an additional 75,526 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,219,000 after buying an additional 33,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 18.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,728,000 after acquiring an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.13.

PODD opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.69. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $151.56 and a 1-year high of $248.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

