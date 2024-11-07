Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after buying an additional 153,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 109,783 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $22,110,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZPN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $244.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,526.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

