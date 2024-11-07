Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,100 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.9% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 173,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

