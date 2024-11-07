Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,500 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.47 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.21 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

