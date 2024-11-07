Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,100 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 435.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 96,264 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,526,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 101.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,457.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock worth $938,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.96.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

