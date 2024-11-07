Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 500 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 86.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 175.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.38.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $224.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $335.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

