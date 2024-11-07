Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total value of $1,932,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,809,826.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $785.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $887.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $826.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $480.43 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

