Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monro were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Monro by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $874.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Monro had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $301.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

