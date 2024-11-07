MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Lessened by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 74.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,522,000 after purchasing an additional 623,712 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 129.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,153,000 after purchasing an additional 412,389 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $91,748,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $75,957,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MSCI by 358.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $574.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.77. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $631.70.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

