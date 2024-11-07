Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.01 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 10.80 ($0.14). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.14), with a volume of 66,718 shares.

Nanoco Group Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

